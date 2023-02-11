 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Sir Rod Stewart thinks he's 'worn out' his 'royal welcome' as he rules out coronation gig

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Sir Rod Stewart thinks hes worn out his royal welcome as he rules out coronation gig
Sir Rod Stewart thinks he's 'worn out' his 'royal welcome' as he rules out coronation gig

King Charles III coronation won’t feature Sir Rod Stewart’s performance as the 78-year-old rockstar confirmed that he won’t ‘be there’.

The Mirror reported that Sir Rod Stewart confirmed: “No, I won't be there.

"I think I have worn out my royal welcome. I think I will leave it to someone else. I will be in Las Vegas.

"But my wife will be on duty as a policewoman though."

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to make an appearance at King Charles III’s coronation as a Whitehall source said: “They’re on the list and planning is well underway to make sure the proceedings run as smooth as possible - without any drama."

A royal commentator Afua Hagan on the other hand believed that the couple will attend the ceremony in a bid to reconcile with the firm.

“Attending the Coronation is the first step on the road to reconciliation," she noted.

More From Entertainment:

Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'eye-checking' King Charles III

Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'eye-checking' King Charles III
Victoria Beckham won't let son Brooklyn 'make a fool' of himself over cooking skills

Victoria Beckham won't let son Brooklyn 'make a fool' of himself over cooking skills
Britney Spears' depression has been 'triggered' because of son's behaviour with her

Britney Spears' depression has been 'triggered' because of son's behaviour with her

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Ellen DeGeneres event to strike a deal with Hollywood giant?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Ellen DeGeneres event to strike a deal with Hollywood giant?
Harry Styles and Beyonce favourites at Brit Awards

Harry Styles and Beyonce favourites at Brit Awards
Meghan Markle wears different engagement ring?

Meghan Markle wears different engagement ring?
Lizzo talks about behind-the-scenes fun with Adele during 2023 Grammys

Lizzo talks about behind-the-scenes fun with Adele during 2023 Grammys
Britney Spears’ alleged ‘mental problems’ are ‘far more severe’ than people realize

Britney Spears’ alleged ‘mental problems’ are ‘far more severe’ than people realize
‘The Flash’ Grant Gustin on how he feels as series comes to end: ‘I’m ready’

‘The Flash’ Grant Gustin on how he feels as series comes to end: ‘I’m ready’
Khloe Kardashian to keep supporting ex Tristan Thompson after his mom’s death

Khloe Kardashian to keep supporting ex Tristan Thompson after his mom’s death

Prince Harry ‘should stick to the ‘celebrity gossip columns’

Prince Harry ‘should stick to the ‘celebrity gossip columns’
Popular South African rapper AKA shot dead outside restaurant

Popular South African rapper AKA shot dead outside restaurant