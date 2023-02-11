 
Kim Kardashian defines connection of ‘loss’ and ‘tragedy’ with 'beautiful soul'

Kim Kardashian defined the connection of love, loss and tragedy with beautiful soul on Thursday, in her new cryptic post ahead of Valentine's Day.

Kanye West's ex wife turned to the social networking site and shared a cryptic post that seemingly reflects her take on love, loss and tragedy after her ex husband's unexpected and sudden wedding with Bianca Censori in January, 2023.

The Kardashians alum taking to Instagram stories reposted a quote from another account, the words of the shared post read, "the most beautiful soul you will ever find is one who has experienced loss but chooses to love, one who has experienced tragedy but chooses to have faith, and one who has experienced failure but chooses to pursue their dreams."

When the news of the Donda rapper's marriage with an Australian entrepreneur first came out, Kim opted for a long radio silence.

The SKIMS founder then sometime later posted a carousel of photos wearing a ripped denim jeans with white tank top, she captioned the post, "happy era" with many fans thinking that the mother of 4 is seemingly glad to know about Kanye's marriage.

While others analyzing that the socialite, 42, might be faking it all. The sister of Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian shares 4 kids with rapper Kanye West.

Kim finalized her divorce with the rapper,45, in 2022.

