Saturday Feb 11 2023
Himesh Reshammiya and Salman Khan join hands for romance number

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Himesh Reshammiya and Salman Khan have joined hands for a romance number. He has composed a new song for Salman’s upcoming film Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan called Naiyo Lagda.

The vocals are of Palak Muchhal and Kamal Khan. It is a love anthem and shot in mesmerizing valleys of Ladakh. The song features Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge. The romantic sequence has added the much needed color to upcoming action thriller of Salman.

The film is helmed by Farhad Samji, starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hedge, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

