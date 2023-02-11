 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

'Vikings' star Alexander Ludwig and wife Lauren announce pregnancy news

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Vikings star Alexander Ludwig and wife Lauren announce pregnancy news

Vikings actor Alexander Ludwig and wife Lauren are finally going to be parents, after suffering from three miscarriages.

On Friday, February 10, the celebrity couple announced on a joint Instagram post that they are expecting their first child.

According to Daily Mail, in the picture shared on Instagram, The Vikings alum, 30 can be seen standing behind Lauren as he smilingly cradled her growing baby bump in the mirror selfie.

"Baby Ludwig coming May 2023," Alexander captioned the post.

The Hunger Games star penned in the caption, "It’s been a long road, and we wanted to wait until things were looking promising this time around."

Lauren added in, "As a lot of you know it’s been a long road for @alexanderludwif and myself."

She then revealed, "We suffered 3 losses before this one but each one of those losses taught us about ourselves and each other."

The lovebirds, who eloped in Utah back in December 2020, shared the tragic news in May 2022 that they had experienced a third pregnancy loss.

Check out the post:



More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Suga apologizes for setting high K-pop standards

BTS’ Suga apologizes for setting high K-pop standards
'Days of Our Lives' actor Cody Longo discovered dead in Texas home at 34

'Days of Our Lives' actor Cody Longo discovered dead in Texas home at 34
Ashley Benson spotted locking lips with rumoured boyfriend Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson spotted locking lips with rumoured boyfriend Brandon Davis
Lewis Capaldi inks a seven-figure documentary streaming deal with Netflix

Lewis Capaldi inks a seven-figure documentary streaming deal with Netflix
Seventeen’s Seungkwan And NCT’s Haechan confirm friendship in recent interaction

Seventeen’s Seungkwan And NCT’s Haechan confirm friendship in recent interaction
Jimin from BTS talks about missing band member Jin

Jimin from BTS talks about missing band member Jin
Netizens upset over middle-aged fans discussing rookie group New Jeans

Netizens upset over middle-aged fans discussing rookie group New Jeans
Kim Kardashian defines connection of ‘loss’ and ‘tragedy’ with 'beautiful soul'

Kim Kardashian defines connection of ‘loss’ and ‘tragedy’ with 'beautiful soul'
GOT7’s BamBam gives Le Sserafim’s Sakura a special gift

GOT7’s BamBam gives Le Sserafim’s Sakura a special gift
HBO moves to swing axe on comedy drama 'Avenue 5'

HBO moves to swing axe on comedy drama 'Avenue 5'
Korean actor Yoo Ah In tests positive for Marijuana use

Korean actor Yoo Ah In tests positive for Marijuana use
Sir Rod Stewart thinks he's 'worn out' his 'royal welcome' as he rules out coronation gig

Sir Rod Stewart thinks he's 'worn out' his 'royal welcome' as he rules out coronation gig