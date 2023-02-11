Emma Roberts' hilarious reply to her mother after she’s revealed her son’s face

Emma Roberts has recently taken a dig at her mother for revealing the face of her two-year-old son on social media.



Lately, the Scream Queens star reshared her mother’s post on her Instagram Story in which the toddler Rhodes could be seen standing in piles of leaves, posing for the camera.

In the caption, Emma wrote, “When your mom posts your sons face without asking but you love them both so whatever.”

Later, again, the Wild star stated, “I love you mommy.”

This is not the first time, Emma’s mother did this.

In 2020, Emma revealed to Jimmy Kimmel, “I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low-key, but unfortunately my mother has Instagram. Mothers and Instagram, it’s a bad combination.”

Previously, Emma discussed about motherhood, adding, “It's not something you'll always feel like you're getting right, but you will get better every day.”