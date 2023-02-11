Till actress Danielle Deadwyler addresses the Oscars snub

Till actress Danielle Deadwyler has recently shared reaction to the Oscars snub.



During a latest episode on the Kermode & Mayo’s Take podcast on Friday, Danielle stated that it’s possible that “Academy voters perhaps chose not to see movie Till”.

When asked about Chinonye Chukwu’s recent statement about industry’s “unabashed misogyny towards Black women”, Danielle said, “We're talking about people who perhaps chose not to see the film.”

“We're talking about misogynoir, like, it comes in all kinds of ways, whether it's direct or indirect. It impacts who we are,” explained Danielle.

She continued, “They did the critical assessment.”

“I think the question is more on people who are living in whiteness, White people's assessment of the spaces that they are privileged by,” added Danielle.

For the unversed, Till was released in October last year which depicts the true story of Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley's fight for justice after his murder in 1955.

Meanwhile, Danielle’s movie Till was nominated at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards and BAFTA Awards.