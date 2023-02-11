 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Till actress Danielle Deadwyler addresses the Oscars snub

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Till actress Danielle Deadwyler addresses the Oscars snub
Till actress Danielle Deadwyler addresses the Oscars snub

Till actress Danielle Deadwyler has recently shared reaction to the Oscars snub.

During a latest episode on the Kermode & Mayo’s Take podcast on Friday, Danielle stated that it’s possible that “Academy voters perhaps chose not to see movie Till”.

When asked about Chinonye Chukwu’s recent statement about industry’s “unabashed misogyny towards Black women”, Danielle said, “We're talking about people who perhaps chose not to see the film.”

“We're talking about misogynoir, like, it comes in all kinds of ways, whether it's direct or indirect. It impacts who we are,” explained Danielle.

She continued, “They did the critical assessment.”

“I think the question is more on people who are living in whiteness, White people's assessment of the spaces that they are privileged by,” added Danielle.

For the unversed, Till was released in October last year which depicts the true story of Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley's fight for justice after his murder in 1955.

Meanwhile, Danielle’s movie Till was nominated at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards and BAFTA Awards.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start a new era: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start a new era: report

Justin Bieber and Kodak Black got served a lawsuit over West Hollywood after party shooting

Justin Bieber and Kodak Black got served a lawsuit over West Hollywood after party shooting
Amy Robach could give up her career for T.J. Holmes, fear friends

Amy Robach could give up her career for T.J. Holmes, fear friends
Dolly Parton explains why she’s happy to be in her 70s

Dolly Parton explains why she’s happy to be in her 70s
Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence on alopecia lessons post Oscar slap scandal

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence on alopecia lessons post Oscar slap scandal
Pamela Anderson shares shocking revelation about her childhood dream job

Pamela Anderson shares shocking revelation about her childhood dream job
Machine Gun Kelly 'got electrocuted' during Super Bowl performance

Machine Gun Kelly 'got electrocuted' during Super Bowl performance
Ulrika Jonsson calls out Leonardo DiCaprio over his rumoured link-up with 19-year-old model

Ulrika Jonsson calls out Leonardo DiCaprio over his rumoured link-up with 19-year-old model
Donald Trump lambastes Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl

Donald Trump lambastes Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl
Ashton Kutcher elaborates on how he gets in shape for his new movie Your Place or Mine

Ashton Kutcher elaborates on how he gets in shape for his new movie Your Place or Mine
Channing Tatum shares his fan moment with Matt Damon

Channing Tatum shares his fan moment with Matt Damon
Emma Roberts' hilarious reply to her mother after she’s revealed her son’s face

Emma Roberts' hilarious reply to her mother after she’s revealed her son’s face