Ulrika Jonsson calls out Leonardo DiCaprio over his rumoured link-up with 19-year-old model

Saturday Feb 11 2023
Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Ulrika Jonsson has recently lashed out at Leonardo DiCaprio for his rumoured link-up with 19-year-old model Eden Polani.

In her column for The Sun, the presenter opened up that the age gap between the Titanic star and his younger lovers “is sickening and gives me the creeps”.

Ulrika wrote, “I know I’m not the only one who finds Leonardo DiCaprio’s pursuit of much younger women not just distasteful but also sickening.”

“While I understand the glitz and glamour of a Hollywood star must be irresistible, it’s unfathomable that someone so young could consider spending her formative adult years with a man who is old enough to be her father,” she penned.

In the end, she added, “The idea that I might date or, God forbid, be in a relationship with an 18 to 19-year-old man does not only feel wrong and counterintuitive, but just a step too far. I’m afraid it gives me the creeps.”

Meanwhile, Leonardo has rubbished claims of a link between himself and model Eden.

However, a source told Daily Mail, “They were seated next to each other at a music-listening party.”

