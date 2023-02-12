 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start a new era: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start a new era: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would focus on their future instead of attacking royal family, according to a report in express.co.uk.

The publication reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to start a new era in the coming months.

 It said the couple plan to carve out new projects and build on their Archewell brand while distancing themselves from the Firm.

Citing royal expert Afua Hagan, express.co.uk reporter Meghan and Harry "will shift towards look-forward projects which will be “less about what happened to them before” and more about their new content - such as supporting charitable causes and building Archewell."

She said the couple's future interviews will focus on these new projects and there won’t be any need to talk about the Royal Family in the way they have done in the past.

The report comes after Prince Harry levelled some serious allegations against the royal family in his book titled Spare.

Before the book, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their story in a Netflix documentary.



More From Entertainment:

Amy Robach could give up her career for T.J. Holmes, fear friends

Amy Robach could give up her career for T.J. Holmes, fear friends
Dolly Parton explains why she’s happy to be in her 70s

Dolly Parton explains why she’s happy to be in her 70s
Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence on alopecia lessons post Oscar slap scandal

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence on alopecia lessons post Oscar slap scandal
Pamela Anderson shares shocking revelation about her childhood dream job

Pamela Anderson shares shocking revelation about her childhood dream job
Machine Gun Kelly 'got electrocuted' during Super Bowl performance

Machine Gun Kelly 'got electrocuted' during Super Bowl performance
Ulrika Jonsson calls out Leonardo DiCaprio over his rumoured link-up with 19-year-old model

Ulrika Jonsson calls out Leonardo DiCaprio over his rumoured link-up with 19-year-old model
Donald Trump lambastes Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl

Donald Trump lambastes Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl
Ashton Kutcher elaborates on how he gets in shape for his new movie Your Place or Mine

Ashton Kutcher elaborates on how he gets in shape for his new movie Your Place or Mine
Channing Tatum shares his fan moment with Matt Damon

Channing Tatum shares his fan moment with Matt Damon
Till actress Danielle Deadwyler addresses the Oscars snub

Till actress Danielle Deadwyler addresses the Oscars snub
Emma Roberts' hilarious reply to her mother after she’s revealed her son’s face

Emma Roberts' hilarious reply to her mother after she’s revealed her son’s face
Kate Hudson reflects on being auditioned for Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge

Kate Hudson reflects on being auditioned for Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge