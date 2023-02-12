 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Rihanna’s dad reveals the singer went through ‘few names’ for baby son

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Rihanna’s old man, Ronald Fenty, is a doting grandpa to the singer’s son, whom she welcomed in May 2022 with her beau rapper A$AP Rocky.

In an interview with Page Six, Ronald, 69, gushed about his daughter and grandson.

When asked how the new mom is coping with her parenting responsibilities, he shared, “She’s loving it. She’s a very overprotective mother.”

He added, “Everybody says [the baby] looks like me, but you know, babies change, faces change. He [resembles] a lot of Rihanna and Rocky together.”

Of Rocky, 34, Ronald said is “such a cool guy,” adding he’s “very respectable. He’s taking to fatherhood very well.”

As for the name of baby boy, Ronald revealed that Rihanna went through a “few names” for her but couldn’t share it, “She’ll have my head if I tell you!”

On the topic of her performance, Ronald shared to the outlet, “Everybody is saying that football is just opening up for her — it’s the Rihanna show.”

Asked if Rihanna and Rocky plan to tie the knot, Fenty replied, “I don’t know about marriage, I really don’t know.”

While the Lift Me Up singer is on good terms with her father, however that was not always the case.

In September 2021, Rihanna, 34, scrapped the lawsuit she had brought against her dad, accusing him of misusing her name to benefit his own entertainment company, just weeks before they were meant to meet in court. It’s believed they settled the case and, according to Ronald, father and daughter have now reconciled, per Page Six.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton appears to have 'grown in confidence' despite Harry, Meghan criticism

Kate Middleton appears to have 'grown in confidence' despite Harry, Meghan criticism
Netflix’s ‘Uncoupled’ picked up by Showtime after cancellation

Netflix’s ‘Uncoupled’ picked up by Showtime after cancellation
'Loki' star Wunmi Mosaku reflects experience in filming season two

'Loki' star Wunmi Mosaku reflects experience in filming season two
Kanye West ex-Juliana Nalu teases roses from another man?

Kanye West ex-Juliana Nalu teases roses from another man?
Amy Robach becomes 'emotionally weak' from romance mess at ABC?

Amy Robach becomes 'emotionally weak' from romance mess at ABC?
Prince Louis 'treats' King Charles III just like 'any other grandpa'

Prince Louis 'treats' King Charles III just like 'any other grandpa'
King Charles needs to ‘care more’ for Britan than Prince Harry

King Charles needs to ‘care more’ for Britan than Prince Harry
Hilary Duff says she wants to ‘collect’ all ‘HIMYM’ for ‘HIMYF’ appearances

Hilary Duff says she wants to ‘collect’ all ‘HIMYM’ for ‘HIMYF’ appearances
Meghan Markle implies ‘high levels’ of bonding with UK despite attacks

Meghan Markle implies ‘high levels’ of bonding with UK despite attacks