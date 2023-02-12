PPP to hold internal consultation on PDM's advice of skipping by-polls

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addressing a press conference along with PDM President Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and PML-N senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad. — Online/File

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to hold a consultative meeting among its leaders regarding Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) advice of skipping by-elections for the National Assembly seats, sources told Geo News on Sunday.



PPP would hold a consultative meeting with its candidates nominated in by-elections regarding the matter, the sources said, adding that "the final decision whether to take part or skip the elections will be taken after holding the meeting with the candidates".

It should be noted that a day earlier, PDM leaders had held a virtual meeting with the PPP leadership in which the advice of skipping the upcoming by-elections was suggested.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that by-elections will be held for 33 vacant seats on March 16 and 31 seats on March 19.

The ECP maintained that it is bound to hold by-elections in 60 days.

On February 10, PDM leaders held a virtual meeting with the PPP leadership in which PDM leaders suggested that the latter should skip the upcoming by-polls, the sources privy to the matter told Geo News.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, after the virtual meeting, presided over a consultative session with the senior parliamentary board and discussed the advice offered by the PDM, the sources added.

The sources also mentioned that "during the meeting, different views emerged regarding the matter of participation in by-elections. The party decided to take the consultation forward".

The final decision regarding the matter would be taken later, the sources quoted PPP's decision.