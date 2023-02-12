'Greatest catch of all time': Cricketers react to shocking catch by fielder

A viral video of a local cricket match in India shows a display of advanced fielding and a fascinating catch by one of the players. Twitter/@cricketdistrict

A viral video of a local cricket match that shows a display of advanced fielding and a fascinating catch by one of the players has gained the attention of celebrity cricketers.

Several changes have been made to cricket over time. Just as bowling and batting styles have evolved and become innovative, fielding too has progressed.

The recent viral video from a neighbourhood tennis ball cricket competition is making rounds on the internet for how one of the fielders caught the ball. He makes a grab using both his hands and a kick too. It is not clear where exactly the video was shot.

Praising the player, Michael Vaughan called it "the greatest catch of all time."

James Neesham chimed in and said that catch was "absolutely outstanding".

Emmad Hameed commented "OUT!"

Many Twitter users are discussing whether the catch even counts as an out or not. While others think it is, some strongly disagree.

"Not out and a six for me, having grounded himself outside the boundary he never re-established himself in the field of play before the kick. Good effort though," one user said.

"The rules say it’s out anyway so all good!" said another.

Another catch that recently caught the limelight and went viral was by Australian cricketer Michael Neser who skilfully juggled the ball near the boundary line during a Big Bash League match.

Jordan Silk of the Brisbane Heat had hit a powerful shot towards long-off in the 19th over of Sydney Sixers' inning. Before crossing the goal line, Neser made a great effort to catch the ball and throw it. Neser jumped again, this time throwing the ball back to the playing area before sprinting inside the rope and making the catch, but the ball was still outside the boundary rope.

The catch had sparked a debate, so the Marylebone Cricket Club, the guardian of cricket's rules, eventually had to clarify the rules regarding boundary line catching.

Rule 19.4.2 under the MCC Laws of Cricket states, "The ball in play is to be regarded as being grounded beyond the boundary if a fielder, grounded beyond the boundary as in 19.5, touches the ball; a fielder, after catching the ball within the boundary, becomes grounded beyond the boundary while in contact with the ball, before completing the catch."