Pakistan sends more relief goods to quake-hit Turkey

In line with Pakistan’s sincere efforts to help the people and government of the brotherly country facing widespread destruction caused by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake, another plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying five tonnes of relief goods landed in Turkey on Sunday.



“The national flag carrier has so far transported around 72 tonnes of relief assistance besides airlifting a 51-member rescue team,” PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said.

The PIA collectively operated six scheduled and two special chartered flights to Adana and Istanbul cities of Turkey and Damascus, the capital city of Syria, he added.

“The relief flights are being operated by Boeing-777 aircraft from Lahore and Islamabad,” he said, adding the PIA is actively participating in the relief activities on behalf of the government of Pakistan.

The spokesman said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had delivered a large number of tents and blankets to the earthquake-affected areas of Turkey and Syria.

According to the official statement, the PIA management has assured to provide all possible help and operational assistance to Turkish Airlines and the authorities concerned during the testing times.

The national flag carrier, he said, also extending complete assistance to Pakistan’s embassy in Turkey, including bringing its nationals back to the homeland from the quake-affected areas.