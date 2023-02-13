Rihanna unveils baby bump at Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show

 
Rihanna’s performance eat the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show has become the most shocking in history.

The 34-year-old bore it all on stage in Phoenix, all while belting We Found Love, Where Have You Been, Diamonds and Work.

Even her beau rapper A$AP Rocky was seen on the sidelines cheering her on.

For those unversed, Rihanna is already mom to the couple’s first child who is 8-months-old at the time.

The news has also been confirmed by a representative close to the couple since then.   

