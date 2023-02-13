 
entertainment
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Can Prince William launch legal action against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Can Prince William launch legal action against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Prince of Wales, Prince William was close to launching a legal action over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s allegations of racism against the royal family.

According to a report by New Idea, these remarks had made Prince William ‘furious.’

The report, citing a source, says, “At the time, William was close to launching legal action. Harry and Meghan basically made the world question who the so-called royal racist is, which has been very damaging. But the Queen talked him out of it.”

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth last year, there is no-one left to stop William now, which could result in the royal brothers having to face off against each other in a courtroom showdown, the report further claims.

The insider told the publication that as Meghan and Harry could be questioned as part of a US defamation case brought by Meghan's half-sister, the Prince of Wales “will be watching with keen interest.”

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique faces backlash as his video dropping off kids at Shakira’s home goes viral

Gerard Pique faces backlash as his video dropping off kids at Shakira’s home goes viral

Berlin film fest promises starry nights, meaty fare

Berlin film fest promises starry nights, meaty fare
Prince Harry didn’t even let world mourn Prince Philip, Queen

Prince Harry didn’t even let world mourn Prince Philip, Queen
'Deadpool 3' star Hugh Jackman ripped pic goes viral

'Deadpool 3' star Hugh Jackman ripped pic goes viral
Penn Badgley on Cardi B: I wanted her to be in You season Four'

Penn Badgley on Cardi B: I wanted her to be in You season Four'
Salma Hayek grateful to fans as 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' debuts on No. 1

Salma Hayek grateful to fans as 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' debuts on No. 1
Prince Harry forgets ‘his own rules’ when ‘he fancies a bit of truth-telling’

Prince Harry forgets ‘his own rules’ when ‘he fancies a bit of truth-telling’
Rihanna’s complete setlist for 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance

Rihanna’s complete setlist for 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance
Why King Charles is eager to get Prince Harry ‘back in the family’?

Why King Charles is eager to get Prince Harry ‘back in the family’?
Ben Affleck’s Super Bowl coffee commercial makes its debut

Ben Affleck’s Super Bowl coffee commercial makes its debut
Rihanna calls opportunity to perform at Super Bowl Halftime show ‘scary’

Rihanna calls opportunity to perform at Super Bowl Halftime show ‘scary’
Prince Harry considers King Charles ‘dud as a father’

Prince Harry considers King Charles ‘dud as a father’