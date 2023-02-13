 
Megan Fox deactivates Instagram amid Machine Gun Kelly breakup rumours

Megan Fox deleted her Instagram account after sparking rumours that she has broken up with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

The Jennifer's Body star first raised eyebrows after she removed all snaps of herself with the rapper from the photo sharing app.

She then dropped a cryptic post with lyrics from Beyoncé's Pray You Catch Me from her album Lemonade further fueling the break up speculations.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," the actor captioned her new photo.

To top it off, the Hollywood beauty unfollowed the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, from Instagram and started following Eminem, Harry Styles, and Timothée Chalamet.

To note, the Bloody Valentine hitmaker has famously feuded with Eminem over the years, as per Page Six.

Fox’s fans took to social media to hail the actor over her subtle digs at Kelly as one called it “savage” while another said, “Following Eminem has to be the pettiest thing I’ve ever seen, and I love it.”

