 
entertainment
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles wants his coronation to be ‘perfect’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

King Charles wants his coronation to be ‘perfect’

Britain’s King Charles wants his coronation to be perfect to his ‘exacting standards’ amid everything going on in the royal family.

According to a report by Woman’s Day, last week, the monarch called his top-ranking staff to an emergency meeting at palace and showed his concerns.

After the five hours or more meeting, the source said, “Word is, the King was not a happy chappy."

The source told the publication, "The pressure is getting to Charles. He wants the coronation to be perfect, but so far, with everything going on in the family, it's far from it. Knowing Charles, he'd rather not do the coronation at all if it's not to his exacting standards."

The report further says King Charles temper hasn't calmed since the pen throwing event over issues ranging from invitation to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, a new drama by Netflix based around Prince Andrew.

There are also reports Prince Andrew is mulling over writing his memoir.

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan praises Rihanna for ‘impressive’ Super Bowl halftime performance

Piers Morgan praises Rihanna for ‘impressive’ Super Bowl halftime performance
Gerard Pique faces backlash as his video dropping off kids at Shakira’s home goes viral

Gerard Pique faces backlash as his video dropping off kids at Shakira’s home goes viral

Berlin film fest promises starry nights, meaty fare

Berlin film fest promises starry nights, meaty fare
Prince Harry didn’t even let world mourn Prince Philip, Queen

Prince Harry didn’t even let world mourn Prince Philip, Queen
Prince Harry ‘can’t perch atop the mount’: ‘Icky stuff indeed’

Prince Harry ‘can’t perch atop the mount’: ‘Icky stuff indeed’
'Deadpool 3' star Hugh Jackman ripped pic goes viral

'Deadpool 3' star Hugh Jackman ripped pic goes viral
Penn Badgley on Cardi B: I wanted her to be in You season Four'

Penn Badgley on Cardi B: I wanted her to be in You season Four'
Salma Hayek grateful to fans as 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' debuts on No. 1

Salma Hayek grateful to fans as 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' debuts on No. 1
Prince Harry forgets ‘his own rules’ when ‘he fancies a bit of truth-telling’

Prince Harry forgets ‘his own rules’ when ‘he fancies a bit of truth-telling’
Rihanna’s complete setlist for 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance

Rihanna’s complete setlist for 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance
Why King Charles is eager to get Prince Harry ‘back in the family’?

Why King Charles is eager to get Prince Harry ‘back in the family’?
Ben Affleck’s Super Bowl coffee commercial makes its debut

Ben Affleck’s Super Bowl coffee commercial makes its debut