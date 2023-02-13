Michelle Rodriguez shares how she feels about Jason Momoa in ‘Fast X’

In an interview with Variety, Michelle Rodriguez candidly talked about the Jason Momoa’s entry into the Fast & Furious franchise.



“Oh, hot damn, right? Like, what's up with that? It's something primal that happens to me when I see that boy. It’s some ooga-chaka that comes out of me,” said Rodriguez with a laugh at the Fast X trailer launch event in Los Angeles Thursday.

“I become a barbarian. Like, my D&D character comes out, like, ‘Yo, what’s up with that?’”

In the 10th instalment in the blockbuster Fast and Furious franchise, Momoa, 43, is introduced as a new antagonist, one who wants revenge after feeling wronged by Vin Diesel's character, Dominic Toretto, in the past.

Talking about Momoa’s character, the actress was asked if the Game of Thrones alum’s role is “evil, sadistic and androgynous.”

“Well, I don't know about the androgynous part. I can't picture him in drag, but we can try. That aside, he does it all with a smirk, which is interesting.”

Although, she believes she doesn’t have any good scenes with him. “Just a couple of scenes where I'm chasing after him and I miss him, but let me tell you — that guy's hot," she added, laughing. “Dude, seriously man. I don't know what's up with that.”