 
pakistan
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Nausheen Yusuf

ECP to consult governor on date for Punjab elections

By
Nausheen Yusuf

Monday Feb 13, 2023

A policeman outside the ECPs office. — AFP/File
A policeman outside the ECP's office. — AFP/File 

  • Decision taken in a meeting chaired by CEC Sikander Sultan Raja.
  • Meeting had discussed LHC judgment on general polls in Punjab.
  • Delegation to brief ECP after holding meeting with governor.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to consult Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman over the date for the general elections in Punjab as per a Lahore High Court order.

As per a statement issued on Monday, the decision to approach the governor was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.

The ECP said that the meeting discussed Lahore High Court’s (LHC) judgment on the general polls in Punjab.

“As per the honourable court’s order, the election commission has requested the Punjab governor to hold a meeting on February 14 to consult on the date for the general elections for the Punjab Assembly,” said the statement. It added that the “important letter” has been dispatched to the governor.

A three-member delegation headed by the ECP secretary — including the special secretary and director general law — will meet the governor and then brief the commission so that a future course of action can be decided.

ECP's meeting today was held following the verdict that was issued by LHC last week. 

The high court had directed the ECP to ensure that polls in Punjab are held within 90 days.

Announcing the reserved verdict, Justice Jawad Hassan accepted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plea and asked the electoral body to stage the polls within the constitutional limit.

The PTI moved the high court after repeatedly demanding that the election commission issue the dates for the elections in Punjab. The party dissolved the provincial assembly on January 14.

"...the ECP is directed to immediately announce the date of election of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab with the notification specifying reasons, after consultation with the Governor of Punjab, being the constitutional Head of the Province, to ensure that the elections are held not later than ninety days as per the mandate of the Constitution," the judgment read.

More From Pakistan:

Murder plot allegations: Notices issued on Sheikh Rashid's bail plea

Murder plot allegations: Notices issued on Sheikh Rashid's bail plea
Sedition case registered against Shaukat Tarin for 'sabotaging negotiations' with IMF

Sedition case registered against Shaukat Tarin for 'sabotaging negotiations' with IMF
'Antics and somersaults': PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan after U-turn on alleged US conspiracy

'Antics and somersaults': PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan after U-turn on alleged US conspiracy
JIT probing Arshad Sharif murder denied access to evidence by Kenya, SC told

JIT probing Arshad Sharif murder denied access to evidence by Kenya, SC told
Police arrest 12 suspects in Nankana Sahib lynching case

Police arrest 12 suspects in Nankana Sahib lynching case
Poland-Pakistan trade volume reaches over €723 million: Polish Ambassador

Poland-Pakistan trade volume reaches over €723 million: Polish Ambassador
Khaqan Abbasi clears air about his party affiliation, trust in Nawaz Sharif

Khaqan Abbasi clears air about his party affiliation, trust in Nawaz Sharif
Pakistan sends more relief goods to quake-hit Turkey

Pakistan sends more relief goods to quake-hit Turkey
Govt gives FIA green light to arrest Shaukat Tarin in audio leak case

Govt gives FIA green light to arrest Shaukat Tarin in audio leak case
PM or CM slot not priority, says Maryam Nawaz

PM or CM slot not priority, says Maryam Nawaz
Pakistan, US to hold second round of defence talks today

Pakistan, US to hold second round of defence talks today
New military leadership realises regime change experiment 'failed': Imran Khan

New military leadership realises regime change experiment 'failed': Imran Khan