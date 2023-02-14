Prince Harry says Cressida Bonas helped him ‘unleash’ first tear after Diana death

Prince Harry is recalling the first time he shed tears for mother, Princess Diana, years after her death.



The Duke of Sussex in his memoir ‘Spare’ talks about his cathartic experience with girlfriend Cressida Bonas where he could not hold back his tears.

It began when Cressida compassionately asked the Duke about Princess Diana.

He writes: “Maybe it was the softly falling snow outside the windows, or the culmination of seventeen years of suppressed grief. Maybe it was maturity. Whatever the reason or combination of reasons, I answered her, straight-out, and then started to cry.”

He said: “I remember thinking: Oh, I’m crying. And saying to her: This is the first time I’ve… Cressida leaned towards me: What do you mean…first time? This is the first time I’ve been able to cry about my mum since the burial. Wiping my eyes, I thanked her. She was the first person to help me across that barrier, to help me unleash the tears.”