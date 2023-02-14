 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles has 'weakness' for Prince Harry, does not want to lose him

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

King Charles III loves his son Prince Harry dearly and does not want to lose him.

The monarch of Britain has the Duke of Sussex as his weakness and is willing to do anything to make amends with him.

Royal expert Angela Levin said: "King Charles is a monarch, but he’s also a father. He loves Harry.

"He might not like what he’s doing, but he loves him and there’s a weakness there for him. He doesn’t want to lose him as a son."

This comes after Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey about being trapped in the Royal system.

"I wouldn’t have been able to, because I myself was trapped, as well. I didn’t see a way out.

"You know, I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped," he told.

