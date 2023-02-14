 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Cruelty happening to Balochistan indescribable: Aslam Bhootani

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Independent member of the National Assembly from Balochistan, Aslam Bhutani. APP/File
Independent member of the National Assembly from Balochistan, Aslam Bhutani. APP/File

  • Bhootani says Baloch people being wrongly labelled as traitor.
  • Says they are not getting any benefit of CPEC and Reko Diq projects.
  • He says that Baloch people are being humiliated in name of CPEC.

Independent member of the National Assembly from Balochistan, Aslam Bhootani said that the brutality that is happening to Balochistan is indescribable. He said that the people in the province are being mistreated and called traitors as they merely demand their rights.

The people of Balochistan are being wrongly labelled traitors, Bhootani said, addressing the joint session of Parliament on Monday. The senator expressed disappointment over the lack of benefits for Balochistan from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Reko Diq projects.

"We are not getting any share from the CPEC and Reko Diq projects," he added.

"We do not want the CPEC because the one who was supposed to benefit from Reko Diq took away our gas with nothing given to Balochistan in return," the lawmaker from Lasbela and Gwadar said. The people are being humiliated in the name of CPEC, he emphasised.

Bhootani, as an elected representative, expressed his frustration over the situation, saying that he is unable to do anything about it.

Senator Raza Rabbani brought attention to the law and order situation in the country being discussed in Parliament and called for the interior minister to be present in the house to answer questions.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said that there is a rule of terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former FATA. He raised questions about the escape of Ehsanullah Ehsan and the breaking of the Banu jail. Also, he questioned the continued detention of Ali Wazir despite the end of all his charges.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the joint session of Parliament, which will resume at 4pm today. 

More From Pakistan:

Joint sitting: Parliament continues debate on terrorism today

Joint sitting: Parliament continues debate on terrorism today

No one arrested so far in F9 Park incident: IG Islamabad

No one arrested so far in F9 Park incident: IG Islamabad
Pakistan reassures all-out support to quake-hit Turkey

Pakistan reassures all-out support to quake-hit Turkey
Bajwa asked me to decry Ukraine attack after Russia visit: Imran Khan

Bajwa asked me to decry Ukraine attack after Russia visit: Imran Khan
SAPM offers condolences to Turkish ambassador over quake loss

SAPM offers condolences to Turkish ambassador over quake loss
WATCH: Pakistan, 50 other countries hold maritime drills in Karachi

WATCH: Pakistan, 50 other countries hold maritime drills in Karachi
Pakistani nationals stranded in quake-hit Turkey evacuated

Pakistani nationals stranded in quake-hit Turkey evacuated
Licences of protesting lawyers should be revoked: top court judge

Licences of protesting lawyers should be revoked: top court judge
ECP to consult governor on date for Punjab elections

ECP to consult governor on date for Punjab elections
Murder plot allegations: Notices issued on Sheikh Rashid's bail plea

Murder plot allegations: Notices issued on Sheikh Rashid's bail plea
Sedition case registered against Shaukat Tarin for 'sabotaging negotiations' with IMF

Sedition case registered against Shaukat Tarin for 'sabotaging negotiations' with IMF
'Antics and somersaults': PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan after U-turn on alleged US conspiracy

'Antics and somersaults': PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan after U-turn on alleged US conspiracy