1,000 police commandos, sharpshooters deployed for PSL security in Karachi

Security personnel stand alert outside National Stadium Karachi in Karachi.

KARACHI: In view of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) matches in Karachi, a comprehensive security plan has been prepared by the police for the safety of the players and officials participating in the mega event.



The cricket extravaganza will continue in the metropolis till February 26 during which nine matches will be played at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

Briefing the media on Monday, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dr Maqsood Ahmed, chief of the police department's security division, said that the foolproof security plan has been finalised ahead of the PSL matches in which 7,500 police personnel would be deployed in the city.



Around 2,600 personnel of the Security Division, including 1,000 Special Security Unit (SSU) male and female commandos, 1,800 personnel of the traffic police, 600 personnel of the Special Branch and other personnel of district police, will be carrying out their duties along with other law enforcement agencies at the critical points.



The points include National Stadium, Karachi airport, routes, hotels and other locations, while sharpshooters have also been deployed at sensitive points.

A Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team consisting of highly trained and well-equipped commandos will be on alert at the SSU Headquarters and conduct patrolling in the surroundings of the stadium as a quick response force to meet any situation.

An SSU specialised command and control bus will also be stationed at the stadium to monitor law and order in the surroundings of the stadium.

DIG Ahmed said that CNG-fitted vehicles and all types of drones are strictly prohibited in the stadium premises, and roads will remain open for commuters except one track of Sir Shah Suleman road during the match timings.

Spectators will be guided and assisted from the parking points to the enclosures by the SSU commandos attired in tracksuits.

Moreover, fans have been advised to reach the stadium early to avoid waiting in long queues. All gates of the stadium will open three hours prior to the start of the match.

Any firearms, toy guns, explosives, firecrackers, cigarettes, matchboxes, lighters, or any sharp-edge materials like knives and metal-wooden clubs would not be allowed in the stadium.

Any banner, poster or placard displaying discrimination or obscene remarks on the grounds of race, religion or ethnicity is strictly forbidden. Spectators are not allowed to throw any objects onto the ground or at fellow spectators.