Sunday Feb 12 2023
PSL cricketers visit SSU centre of Sindh police

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

A delegation of 20 players from various franchises of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) visited the Special Security Unit headquarters of the Sindh police and appreciated the professional standards maintained by the unit.

The delegation comprised both domestic players, including cricketers from Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, and foreign players such as Martin Guptill, Johan Botha, and Ben Cutting.

Other Pakistani players who were part of the delegation included Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Faheem Ashraf, Umar Akmal, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Danish Aziz, Ruman Raees and Abrar Ahmed.

DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed welcomed the players on their arrival at the headquarters. The DIG Security apprised the players of the sacrifices made and steps taken for the revival of international cricket in the country.

The players also participated in shooting practice at the indoor firing range of the Special Security Unit.

Concluding the visit, the representatives of the teams presented their respective shirts as a souvenir to the DIG Security, who reciprocated by presenting the players with honorary shields and Sindhi caps and ajrak.

