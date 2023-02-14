 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Rihanna tells fans she’s going to ‘put out’ new music: ‘They are waiting’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Rihanna fans would have to wait a little longer for new music from the singer.

The Disturbia singer made her comeback recently as she headlined the Super Bowl LVII halftime show on Sunday, February 13th , 2023.

While many fans hoped that the performance might be accompanied by an announcement regarding the release of new music, that wasn’t so — and Rihanna revealed in a new interview that she has no timeline in sight, via People Magazine.

“They are waiting,” the Diamonds hitmaker told Good Morning America, acknowledging that her fans want “more.” She said, “I’m excited to actually put new music out but I don’t have any updates for you on that yet.”

The Umbrella singer’s last album was Anti, which was released in 2016, and topped the charts with hits like Needed Me, Work and B****h Better Have My Money.

In a press conference ahead of the on Thursday, February 9th, 2023, ahead of her Super Bowl Halftime Show, the singer, 34, played coy as to future projects, but did hint that she’s “feeling open” when it comes to her musical direction.

“I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering [and] creating things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might never make sense to my fans,” she teased. “I just want to play. I just want to have fun with music.”

As of recently, Rihanna also earned her first ever Oscar nomination for her song, Lift Me Up, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, released in November 2022, in the category for Best Original song on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

