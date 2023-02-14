 
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eyeing ‘commercial move’ into TV?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking forward to stepping into the world of TV and film industry as the couple just roped in a Hollywood dealmaker, claimed a PR expert.

Spilling beans to The Mirror, a leading publicity expert Mayah Riaz – a leading celebrity publicity expert said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will probably “move” into TV.

"It would be naive to not expect Harry and Meghan to make a commercial move post their Netflix series and Spare.

"The Netflix series was tailored for the American audience and it shows that there is an appetite for the Duke and Duchess in the states,” the expert told the publication.

Mayah explained: "Meghan had a career before moving into the Royal Family.

"Now that they are not working Royals, should this mean that she should not make a move back into TV? I don't think so."

She continued: “She may not take a role in a long-running series. However, I absolutely can see her making a cameo."

The PR expert however noted that " the majority of the public in the UK will hate them making any sort of commercial moves.

"But what do they expect? They need to work, their security bill runs into the millions and they, rightly so, are not taking a penny from UK taxpayers.”

