Tristan Thompson hints at reconciliation with ex Khloé Kardashian with his response

File Footage

Tristan Thompson reacted on Khloé Kardashian recent post on Instagram leaving her fans speculating whether Khloé is back with the basketball player.



Thompson has once again fueled the rumors of reconciliation with ex Khloé Kardashian after he liked her recent photos.

The basketball star, 31, seemingly admired his ex's steamy snaps as he popped a love heart like on her Instagram post.

In the shared photos the Kardashians alum, 38, could be seen flaunting her solid abs and toned legs as she posed in a tiny grey bikini.

She perched herself up against the wall as the sun shined through, the socialite accessorised her look with black sunglasses and multiple bracelets.

The former couple share two kids together, but they parted ways shortly before the birth of their second child after it was revealed Tristan has become father to another woman's child.

She previously put an end to the possibility of dating Thompson again when fans continued to ask about her relationship status.

With one asking, "Who's your man currently? You know I'm gonna get the deets!" before adding "AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE."

To which Khloé jokingly responded, "Who has time for a man lol. I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it."

"No but for real.....No man right now.... He's in my prayers too ha!" she added.

Tristan wasn't the only star to like her latest uploads, her sister Kylie Jenner also took to the comment section calling her "insane" looking.