 
sports
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2023: Faheem Ashraf's hard-hitting shot pierces through bus window

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

The incident took place during Islamabad United’s training session on Tuesday — Photo by author
The incident took place during Islamabad United’s training session on Tuesday — Photo by author

Islamabad United all-rounder Faheem Ashraf's hard-hitting shot on Tuesday pierced through the window of the Sindh Police’s Special Security Unit's (SSU) bus which stood near the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The glass of the bus window was smashed while the cricketer was playing during his team's practice session.

Dedicated to monitoring the security of cricketers, the bus was moved away from the practice area following the incident.

A key player for the Islamabad squad, Ashraf can strike some lusty blows in the lower middle order, while also being a handy option in the bowling department.

PSL 2023: Faheem Ashrafs hard-hitting shot pierces through bus window

The left-handed batter, Ashraf, has played 154 T20 matches, where he has scored 1,189 runs at a strike rate of 139.06. This includes four fifties and a highest score of 55.

Ashraf has also claimed 153 wickets at an average of 26.94 and best bowling figures of 6-19.

Islamabad will play their first match in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday, February 16, against Karachi Kings.

Islamabad are considered one of the strongest teams in the PSL considering their consistent performances over the last seven seasons.

With PSL 8 just around the corner, the two-time champions will once again be among the title contenders under the leadership of star all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Islamabad were crowned champions in 2016 and 2018, which makes them the only team to win the title twice. United beat Quetta Gladiators in the final of the inaugural season, in 2016, by six wickets to clinch the trophy. Meanwhile, in 2018, they defeated Peshawar Zalmi by three wickets in the championship match.

They have also qualified for the playoffs of all the seasons of PSL, expect for 2020.

After being knocked out in Eliminator 2 of PSL 7, United would be looking to go one step further and lift the trophy this season.

Islamabad United Squad

Shadab Khan (captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abrar Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zamir, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali (available from March 14), Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson (partial replacement for Rahmanullah Gurbaz), Tymal Mills (partial replacement for Alex Hales), Rassie van der Dussen (partial replacement for Moeen Ali)

More From Sports:

PCB 'almost there' to hire Mickey Arthur

PCB 'almost there' to hire Mickey Arthur
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2023: In blow to Multan Sultans, Shahnawaz Dahani likely to be ruled out

PSL 2023: In blow to Multan Sultans, Shahnawaz Dahani likely to be ruled out

PSL 2023: Islamabad United's Hassan Nawaz gushes over Mohammad Amir

PSL 2023: Islamabad United's Hassan Nawaz gushes over Mohammad Amir
KK vs PZ preview: Babar-led Zalmi eyes winning start against Kings

KK vs PZ preview: Babar-led Zalmi eyes winning start against Kings
PSL 2023: Timely use of bowlers led to victory, says Shaheen

PSL 2023: Timely use of bowlers led to victory, says Shaheen
Azhar Mahmood wants Islamabad United to be the best fielding side in PSL 2023

Azhar Mahmood wants Islamabad United to be the best fielding side in PSL 2023
'Life doesn't stop,' says Imad Wasim on Babar Azam leaving Karachi Kings

'Life doesn't stop,' says Imad Wasim on Babar Azam leaving Karachi Kings
PSL 2023: What is Mohammad Nawaz's goal?

PSL 2023: What is Mohammad Nawaz's goal?
Hassan Ali calls PSL 'good opportunity' to prove himself

Hassan Ali calls PSL 'good opportunity' to prove himself
PSL 2023: Islamabad United's Faheem Ashraf eager to come back

PSL 2023: Islamabad United's Faheem Ashraf eager to come back
PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi pick Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan

PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi pick Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan