PSL 2023: Faheem Ashraf's hard-hitting shot pierces through bus window

The incident took place during Islamabad United’s training session on Tuesday — Photo by author

Islamabad United all-rounder Faheem Ashraf's hard-hitting shot on Tuesday pierced through the window of the Sindh Police’s Special Security Unit's (SSU) bus which stood near the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The glass of the bus window was smashed while the cricketer was playing during his team's practice session.

Dedicated to monitoring the security of cricketers, the bus was moved away from the practice area following the incident.

A key player for the Islamabad squad, Ashraf can strike some lusty blows in the lower middle order, while also being a handy option in the bowling department.

The left-handed batter, Ashraf, has played 154 T20 matches, where he has scored 1,189 runs at a strike rate of 139.06. This includes four fifties and a highest score of 55.

Ashraf has also claimed 153 wickets at an average of 26.94 and best bowling figures of 6-19.

Islamabad will play their first match in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday, February 16, against Karachi Kings.

Islamabad are considered one of the strongest teams in the PSL considering their consistent performances over the last seven seasons.

With PSL 8 just around the corner, the two-time champions will once again be among the title contenders under the leadership of star all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Islamabad were crowned champions in 2016 and 2018, which makes them the only team to win the title twice. United beat Quetta Gladiators in the final of the inaugural season, in 2016, by six wickets to clinch the trophy. Meanwhile, in 2018, they defeated Peshawar Zalmi by three wickets in the championship match.

They have also qualified for the playoffs of all the seasons of PSL, expect for 2020.

After being knocked out in Eliminator 2 of PSL 7, United would be looking to go one step further and lift the trophy this season.

Islamabad United Squad

Shadab Khan (captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abrar Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zamir, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali (available from March 14), Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson (partial replacement for Rahmanullah Gurbaz), Tymal Mills (partial replacement for Alex Hales), Rassie van der Dussen (partial replacement for Moeen Ali)