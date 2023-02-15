 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
Emily Ratajkowski, Eric Andre spark reactions with Valentine's Day post

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski have shared their intimate photos on Valentine's Day to confirm their relationship.

Emily and Eric left nothing to imagine as they appeared undress in their newly released Instagram pictures.

It seems as Emily and Eric made things Instagram official with dressless pictures which are definitely unsafe for the people like us to look at.

The post left fans divided as some slammed the couple for stripping down to nothing. The lovebirds posed fully exposed for two snaps, seemingly confirming their romance, pretending to be honest to say we kinda figured anyways!.

The photo features the comedian, 39, totally in the buff. However, it appears as if Emily, 31, who is also having nothing on, took the photos and could be seen from her reflection in the mirrors.

Emily and Eric were first linked in January when they were caught on camera while enjoying outing together. A few weeks later, they were seen locking lips on vacation.

