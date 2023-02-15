Pharrell Williams announced as new creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear line

Pharrell Williams is adding another feather in his cap.

On Tuesday, February 14th, 2023, Louis Vuitton announced that Williams will serve as the next creative director of the brand’s menswear line, following in the footsteps of the late Virgil Abloh.

“Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Pharrell Williams as its new Men’s Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris,” the brand wrote on Instagram and in a press release, confirming the news.

“Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion – establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years.

“The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship,” the statement read.

According to Page Six, Abloh, who was beloved by the fashion industry as well as his friends in the music industry including Kanye West, Drake, Rihanna, Frank Ocean and more, died in November 2021 after a private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. He was 41 years old.

The Happy singer previously launched his own streetwear line, Billionaire Boys Club, in 2003 and has collaborated with an array of brands including Adidas, Chanel and Tiffany & Co.