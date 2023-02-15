 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Pharrell Williams announced as new creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear line

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Pharrell Williams announced as new creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear line
Pharrell Williams announced as new creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear line

Pharrell Williams is adding another feather in his cap.

On Tuesday, February 14th, 2023, Louis Vuitton announced that Williams will serve as the next creative director of the brand’s menswear line, following in the footsteps of the late Virgil Abloh.

“Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Pharrell Williams as its new Men’s Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris,” the brand wrote on Instagram and in a press release, confirming the news.

“Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion – establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years.

“The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship,” the statement read.

According to Page Six, Abloh, who was beloved by the fashion industry as well as his friends in the music industry including Kanye West, Drake, Rihanna, Frank Ocean and more, died in November 2021 after a private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. He was 41 years old.

The Happy singer previously launched his own streetwear line, Billionaire Boys Club, in 2003 and has collaborated with an array of brands including Adidas, Chanel and Tiffany & Co.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt roasted for his monochromatic white outfit at 'Whale' set: 'Old grandpa'

Brad Pitt roasted for his monochromatic white outfit at 'Whale' set: 'Old grandpa'
Kate Middleton ‘erasing’ Meghan Markle’s ‘mere shadow’

Kate Middleton ‘erasing’ Meghan Markle’s ‘mere shadow’
Gerard Pique mentions Shakira first time after messy breakup

Gerard Pique mentions Shakira first time after messy breakup

Prince Harry’s ‘discontentment’ comes from comparison to Prince William

Prince Harry’s ‘discontentment’ comes from comparison to Prince William
Prince Harry ‘embarrassed’ as Sasha Walpole breaks silence over Duke’s virginity story

Prince Harry ‘embarrassed’ as Sasha Walpole breaks silence over Duke’s virginity story
Gisele Bündchen celebrates Valentine’s Day after divorce from Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen celebrates Valentine’s Day after divorce from Tom Brady
Prince Harry refuses to let Spare be his ‘final words’

Prince Harry refuses to let Spare be his ‘final words’
Kate Middleton to welcome fourth child in 2023, predicts Princess Diana’s close friend

Kate Middleton to welcome fourth child in 2023, predicts Princess Diana’s close friend
Meghan Markle dubbed ‘stupid wife’ in South Park’s latest episode

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘stupid wife’ in South Park’s latest episode
Prince Harry wants Royal Family’s ‘submission’

Prince Harry wants Royal Family’s ‘submission’
2023 Oscars 'Top Gun: Maverick' themed trailer features Jimmy Kimmel as Tom Cruise

2023 Oscars 'Top Gun: Maverick' themed trailer features Jimmy Kimmel as Tom Cruise
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reveal matching tattoos on Valentine’s Day

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reveal matching tattoos on Valentine’s Day