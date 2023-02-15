Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get special Valentine’s Day gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s close friend Misan Harriman, who had shared the pregnancy news of the Duchess of Sussex in 2021, celebrated their baby announcement on Valentine’s Day.



Presenting a Valentine’s Day gift to his friends, top photographer Misan Harriman took to Instagram to mark the day with photos when he made Meghan and Harry’s baby announcement two years back.

He said, “Two years ago today, I helped my friends announce some wonderful news, #happyvalentinesday” followed by a heart emoji.

Misan on Valentine's Day in 2021 had shared Meghan and Harry’s stunning photos, that revealed the Duchess was expecting her second baby.

The photos were taken in the garden of Meghan and Harry’s Montecito home.

The royal couple welcomed Lilibet on June 4 that same year.