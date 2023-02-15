 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get special Valentine’s Day gift

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get special Valentine’s Day gift
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get special Valentine’s Day gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s close friend Misan Harriman, who had shared the pregnancy news of the Duchess of Sussex in 2021, celebrated their baby announcement on Valentine’s Day.

Presenting a Valentine’s Day gift to his friends, top photographer Misan Harriman took to Instagram to mark the day with photos when he made Meghan and Harry’s baby announcement two years back.

He said, “Two years ago today, I helped my friends announce some wonderful news, #happyvalentinesday” followed by a heart emoji.

Misan on Valentine's Day in 2021 had shared Meghan and Harry’s stunning photos, that revealed the Duchess was expecting her second baby.

The photos were taken in the garden of Meghan and Harry’s Montecito home.

The royal couple welcomed Lilibet on June 4 that same year.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix, TikTok and YouTube: Digital video viewing to top traditional TV in US

Netflix, TikTok and YouTube: Digital video viewing to top traditional TV in US
Prince Harry can’t count on A-listers: ‘Consequence of no-prisoners approach'

Prince Harry can’t count on A-listers: ‘Consequence of no-prisoners approach'
Priscilla Presley denies giving Elvis Presley’s robe and ring to Bam Margera

Priscilla Presley denies giving Elvis Presley’s robe and ring to Bam Margera
Travis Scott maintains distance from ladies after Kylie Jenner breakup

Travis Scott maintains distance from ladies after Kylie Jenner breakup
Brooklyn Beckham melts hearts with sweet Valentine's Day surprise for Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham melts hearts with sweet Valentine's Day surprise for Nicola Peltz
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle don’t want reconciliation: ‘All about destruction’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle don’t want reconciliation: ‘All about destruction’
Gigi Hadid graces the cover of Vogue Netherlands in whimsical photoshoot

Gigi Hadid graces the cover of Vogue Netherlands in whimsical photoshoot
King Charles visits kebab shop, enjoys Turkish tea at support centers in London

King Charles visits kebab shop, enjoys Turkish tea at support centers in London
Brad Pitt roasted for his monochromatic white outfit at 'Whale' set: 'Old grandpa'

Brad Pitt roasted for his monochromatic white outfit at 'Whale' set: 'Old grandpa'
Here’s the hidden meaning behind Rihanna’s custom Super Bowl ring

Here’s the hidden meaning behind Rihanna’s custom Super Bowl ring
Kate Middleton ‘erasing’ Meghan Markle’s ‘mere shadow’

Kate Middleton ‘erasing’ Meghan Markle’s ‘mere shadow’
Gerard Pique mentions Shakira first time after messy breakup

Gerard Pique mentions Shakira first time after messy breakup