Sohaib Maqsood eyes 'Player of the Tournament' again

Islamabad United middle-order batter Sohaib Maqsood. — Photo by author

KARACHI: Islamabad United’s flamboyant middle-order batter Sohaib Maqsood has set his eyes on becoming the first player to bag two 'Player of the Tournament' titles in the ongoing eighth season of PSL — Pakistan Super League.

Maqsood was named player of the tournament in 2021 playing for Multan Sultans and helping his side win the coveted trophy as well.

While exclusively talking with Geo News ahead of Islamabad’s game against Karachi Kings in the metropolis, the 35-year-old cricketer said that his team has entered every edition of the tournament and is among the favourites to win the title. He added that this year won’t be different from the previous editions.



“This is my first time with Islamabad but when I was playing for other franchises as well, Islamabad United was always seen as one of the favourite teams to win the PSL. This year, too, the team has a very good side, we have top players in all departments of the game and we are confident of a good season,” the batter added.

“Every team is looking so balanced and strong. Each has good batters and bowlers among their ranks and after seeing the first two games, good fielding will be crucial in this tournament if they want to win matches,” he further said.

According to Shoaib, Islamabad’s brand of cricket is different from other teams and it encourages him to opt for his natural style and express himself.

When asked, the cricketer said that there’s no specific role given to him and he has been told to express himself whenever there’s an opportunity.

In the interview, Sohaib shared his wish to win another 'Player of the Tournament' title this year and become the first-ever player in PSL to bag the award twice.

"It gives you confidence when you’re told by the management to go and ‘express yourself’ instead of other things," he said while commenting on his secret of feeling motivated in the game.

"But expressing oneself doesn’t mean going and smacking from the first ball, it means to opt for your natural style and play confidently based on one's own style," he explained.

Sohaib rued missing opportunities due to fitness issues but expressed his commitment to stay fit this season. He added that he feels immensely prone to injuries because while he recovers from one another injury tends to grip him soon.

"But, I am working hard, I have changed my sleep routine and eating habits. You need to adapt a few things with age. Therefore, I will try not to get unfit this season and perform well,” the Islamabad United player added.

Replying to a question, the middle-order batter said that he feels proud to see the way the PSL has grown as a brand.

“A few days back, I was in Multan and the vibe there was unreal. I have not seen such a vibe before. It is great to see the PSL become a bigger brand.”