Rihanna reflects on her journey to motherhood: 'Everything changes'

Rihanna, in new interview with a magazine, has shared her experience of getting new confidence after becoming a mother.

The nine-time Grammy Award-winning star appeared emotional as she reflected on her journey from a megastar to a mother.



The 35-year-old singer described her first months as a mother as "legendary," adding, "It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever."

"You literally try to remember it - and there are photos of my life before - but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far." she says during her interview with British Vogue's Giles Hattersley.

Reflecting on the giving birth, she says: "Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts.

"And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you're a zombie for the most part. You're just going through the motions and even then you're so paranoid. Because you're like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? No doctors, no nurses, we're just... going home?"



The singer notes that becoming parents "changed a lot" for her and her beau A$AP Rocky, saying they're "best friends with a baby," she notes that they've "always" had the need to be on the same page in their relationship.



Rihanna added: "Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer," she adds, reflecting on Rocky's relationship with their son. "I'm just sitting on the sidelines when they're together. I'm literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father... Their connection is undeniable."

She also revealed the reason of refusing to do the Halftime Show, saying: "There’s things within that organisation that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way."



Responding to a question about two Super Bowls back-to-back, she says, referring to last year’s headliners, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar, "you know, representing the urban community, globally. It is powerful. It sends a really strong message."