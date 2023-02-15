Alicia Silverstone's first look for Berlin-bound horror 'Perpetrator' revealed

 
Alicia Silverstone makes her onscreen return in the first look of her feminist-horror movie Perpetrator.

The movie is about a lively and impulsive teenage girl, Jonny, who lives in perilous conditions in a town where young women are disappearing. The situation calls for Jonny to exercise her abilities and powers in order to survive, as per Deadline.

Perpetrator is a horror-tinged genre mashup directed and written by filmmaker Jennifer Reeder.

The Clueless actress will play Jonny's aunt Hildie, and the film will screen in the Panorama section in Berlin.

Other casts include Kiah McKirnan (Mare of Easttown), Christopher Lowell (My Best Friend’s Exorcism), Melanie Liburd (The Idol), and Ireon Roach (Candyman [2021]).

Talking about her film, directed Reeder said, "Perpetrator is about a teenage girl with profound capabilities in a world where female friendship is the only survival strategy."

"My film is about this paradox and offers a course correction. Although it presents a specific kind of American angle, it feels entirely appropriate for it to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. In my direct experiences, audiences outside of the US have a keen ability to translate the particulars of my storytelling," she added.

"These audiences are in for a wild ride with Perpetrator. Brace yourselves."

