 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Expert explains why Meghan would love to attend King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Expert explains why Meghan would love to attend King Charles coronation

Royal biographer Angela Levin said there could be a “toxic atmosphere” if Harry attends King Charles' coronation.

Speaking to TalkTV’s Mike Graham, she said, “Because what he’s said since the Jubilee has actually been too horrible for words, and they’re all furious with him."

The royal author said,“They could say that she (Meghan) was staying at home for the birthday."

She added,"if anybody could make any judgement about Meghan, the chance of wearing a snazzy tiara would go down very well."

Angela Levin said, "Because nobody’s quite so interested in them any more, but people feel that they are to be counted."

According to the British media, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to confirm whether they would attend the coronation.

Multiple reports said, Meghan Markle could stay behind to celebrate the fourth birthday of her son Archie.

Meanwhile, Express.co.uk reported that a plan is being worked on by the royal family to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend the coronation.

More From Entertainment:

Eminem did not offer condolence to his stunt double's family?

Eminem did not offer condolence to his stunt double's family?
Michael B. Jordan premieres 'Creed III', hopes to expand 'Creed-verse'

Michael B. Jordan premieres 'Creed III', hopes to expand 'Creed-verse'
Prince William and Harry will have the last opportunity to salvage their relationship: report

Prince William and Harry will have the last opportunity to salvage their relationship: report

Samantha's lawyer accuses Meghan of defaming her client to cover up her story

Samantha's lawyer accuses Meghan of defaming her client to cover up her story

Rebel Wilson breaks her silence on double standards in Hollywood over ‘mum-shaming’

Rebel Wilson breaks her silence on double standards in Hollywood over ‘mum-shaming’
Drew Barrymore gets emotional with Pamela Anderson over motherhood

Drew Barrymore gets emotional with Pamela Anderson over motherhood
Ruby Stokes shares reaction to the memes about her disappearance from Bridgerton

Ruby Stokes shares reaction to the memes about her disappearance from Bridgerton
Brendan Fraser breaks his silence on shelved movie Batgirl

Brendan Fraser breaks his silence on shelved movie Batgirl
Helen Mirren will pay special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at BAFTA Awards

Helen Mirren will pay special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at BAFTA Awards
Idris Elba responds to the James Bond speculation

Idris Elba responds to the James Bond speculation
Ryan Reynolds reveals Emma Corrin’s addition to the Deadpool family

Ryan Reynolds reveals Emma Corrin’s addition to the Deadpool family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have formed their 'appetite' in US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have formed their 'appetite' in US