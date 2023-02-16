Expert explains why Meghan would love to attend King Charles coronation

Royal biographer Angela Levin said there could be a “toxic atmosphere” if Harry attends King Charles' coronation.



Speaking to TalkTV’s Mike Graham, she said, “Because what he’s said since the Jubilee has actually been too horrible for words, and they’re all furious with him."



The royal author said,“They could say that she (Meghan) was staying at home for the birthday."

She added,"if anybody could make any judgement about Meghan, the chance of wearing a snazzy tiara would go down very well."

Angela Levin said, "Because nobody’s quite so interested in them any more, but people feel that they are to be counted."

According to the British media, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to confirm whether they would attend the coronation.

Multiple reports said, Meghan Markle could stay behind to celebrate the fourth birthday of her son Archie.

Meanwhile, Express.co.uk reported that a plan is being worked on by the royal family to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend the coronation.