SC summons CEC over transfer of former Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar

Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja addressing a ceremony. — ECP wesbite/File
ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja appeared before the Supreme Court on Thursday in a case related to the transfer of former Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

He was summoned by the apex court to explain the reasons behind the removal of Dogar.

During today’s hearing, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked why the CCPO was removed despite orders of the Supreme Court and what was the hurry in issuing the transfer orders.

The lawyer for the Punjab government informed the bench that Dogar was transferred on the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

At this, Justice Ahsan asked what role the ECP has in the transfer of officers. While Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi remarked that the ECP’s role comes into effect after the elections have been announced.

Additional advocate general told the court that they had taken approval from the ECP over Dogar’s removal as a caretaker setup had been placed.

“As per the Constitution, elections have to be held within 90 days after a caretaker setup takes over,” said the lawyer.

At this, Justice Ahsan asked where the ECP was, while Justice Naqvi remarked that half of the officers posted in Punjab had been transferred.

“Is there any district of Punjab where there has not been a transfer,” asked Justice Naqvi.

Meanwhile, Justice Ahsan wondered whether the ECP was aware of the Supreme Court's orders on Dogar’s posting.

“Election Commission is doing everything apart from its job,” remarked Justice Ahsan.

The bench after issuing the summons adjourned the hearing for an hour.

