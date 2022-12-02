Supreme Court reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

Restoration orders were issued by a three-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan hearing the CCPO's Dogar's petition.

The notice was issued to the federal government on Dogar's appeal against the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) decision.

Dogar was reinstated by the Federal Service Tribunal. However, the reinstatement order was suspended by a two-member bench of the tribunal, his lawyer Abid Zuberi told the apex court.

Zuberi said that a two-member bench of the tribunal cannot suspend another bench's decision.

CCPO Dogar's lawyer said that the government's review petition was also pending before the tribunal.

"How can one bench of the tribunal suspend another bench's decision?" asked Justice Ahsan.

He added that the special bench said that the petition was filed prematurely and also issued suspension orders.

Justice Mazahar Naqvi asked how can the high court say that the constitutional petition is not worth hearing.

Lawyer Zuberi replied that the provincial government does not want to release CCPO.

The court adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period of time after restoring Dogar as Lahore CCPO.