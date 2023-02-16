 
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt daughter Shiloh 'interested in dating': Insider

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt reportedly wants to start dating but only with her mother’s approval.

An insider told Life & Style that the 16-year-old is “interested in dating,” but the Maleficent star must “approve” any suitor for her girl

“Shiloh is very outgoing,” the source added of the star kid. “She’s definitely not a little kid anymore. It’s like she grew up overnight.”

Another source told In Touch Weekly that Shiloh earns her own money despite having one of the wealthiest parents in the world.

The insider said the teen is “savvy when it comes to finances” and already earns around “$14,000 a week doing side jobs.”

Shiloh is “small dance jobs, tutoring and reading books to produce as films,” the source said, adding that the teen is also associated with a movie Angelina is tied to as a production assistant.

“She’s been offered lucrative modeling gigs, which she’s mulling over,” the insider noted. “Shiloh says modeling isn’t her thing, but she would use the paycheck to finance her dance, art and movie projects.”

“Shiloh is a typical 16-year-old, and she’s expressing herself in so many ways,” the source added. “Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it.”

