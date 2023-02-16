 
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding unseen pics: SEE PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra got hitched to each other at Jaisalmer’s regal Suryagarh Palace earlier in February. The couple opted for Manish Malhotra’s outfits and unseen pictures have surfaced on internet.

In pictures, the newly weds are seen posing with Manish and people involved in putting their wedding ceremony together. Sidharth wore a sherwani with gold embroidery while Kiara decided to wear a bridal ivory and pink lehenga. The stage was decorated with white flowers and rest of decorations were also in white.

Moreover, the couple has shared goofy smiles as they pose in new pictures. While their wedding was an intimate, private affair, they hosted a wedding reception afterwards where they invited Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and many celebrities. Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia and others. 

