King Charles III 'playing a blinder' over Meghan, Harry Coronation issue

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - who are expected to attend Coronation of King Charles on May 6 - are totally being shunned by the royal family even after couple's all efforts to attract their attention.



Michael Cole, former BBC royal correspondent, claimed that King Charles has "played a blinder" in the way he handled the issue of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending his Coronation.

Cole argued the British monarch left the difficult choice of accepting or rejecting the invitation - and the following consequences - to the historic event to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Cole, in conversation with Sky News Australia host Paul Murray, said: "The King, actually, has played a blinder here. He’s made it clear from the very beginning that his youngest son, and his youngest son’s wife, are perfectly welcome at the Coronation."

He added: "And of course, that puts the ball in their court – they have to decide, if they decide they don’t come it will make them look a little bit petty and mean-spirited. And of course, if they do come, it will leave them open to the charge of hypocrisy."