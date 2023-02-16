 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde new tattoo mystery revealed: 'running out of arms'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Olivia Wilde new tattoo mystery revealed: running out of arms
Olivia Wilde new tattoo mystery revealed: 'running out of arms'

Don't Worry Darling star Olivia Wilde revealed her mystery tattoo on her left inner forearm in her recect instagram story on Monday.

The director, 38, got a complex constellation tattoo on her left inner forearm, “completing the balance” of the one on her right inner forearm.

Dr. Brian Woo, who specializes in slim-needle tattoos shared photos of the Hollywood star on his Instagram account on Wednesday, saying he “add[ed] to the story for Olivia ” and that it was done “awhile [sic] back.”

“Running out of arms,” Wilde wrote on her Instagram story alongside Woo’s post.

On her right inner forearm, Wilde has the Taurus constellation, which is her 8-year-old son Otis’ zodiac sign.

“Heatwave activities includ,” she captioned a picture of the then-new ink in July 2018. “For my little o.”

The Don’t Worry Darling creator, who parted ways with the movie’s star, Harry Styles, in November 2022, also has the words “all love, A” tattooed to her inner left wrist in honor of her late Uncle Alexander Cockburn.

More From Entertainment:

Regé-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumors, ‘it’s terribly flattering’

Regé-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumors, ‘it’s terribly flattering’

Girl group New Jeans have been appointed as Honorary Ambassadors of Seoul

Girl group New Jeans have been appointed as Honorary Ambassadors of Seoul
John Travolta vowed to never date again after wife Kelly Preston death

John Travolta vowed to never date again after wife Kelly Preston death

Twice’s “What Is Love?” MV hits a whopping 700 million views on Youtube

Twice’s “What Is Love?” MV hits a whopping 700 million views on Youtube
King Charles III 'playing a blinder' over Meghan, Harry Coronation issue

King Charles III 'playing a blinder' over Meghan, Harry Coronation issue
Adele reportedly eager to expand family with beau Rich Paul

Adele reportedly eager to expand family with beau Rich Paul

Selena Gomez quit social media after being trolls by Justin Bieber's fans

Selena Gomez quit social media after being trolls by Justin Bieber's fans
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt daughter Shiloh 'interested in dating': Insider

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt daughter Shiloh 'interested in dating': Insider

Actress Park Min Young’s agency releases statement regarding prosecution summons

Actress Park Min Young’s agency releases statement regarding prosecution summons
Penn Badgely shares he ‘never struggled’ with substance abuse

Penn Badgely shares he ‘never struggled’ with substance abuse
Prince William finds Prince Harry’s attacks ‘pure blackmail’

Prince William finds Prince Harry’s attacks ‘pure blackmail’
Regé-Jean Page details reason of his exit from Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page details reason of his exit from Bridgerton