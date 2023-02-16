 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Ahmed Subhan

WATCH: Leopard on the loose in Islamabad

By
Ahmed Subhan

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

A screengrab taken from a video showing the leopard that had been roaming around a housing society in Islamabad on February 16, 2023. — Twitter/@freakonomist5
The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) on Thursday confirmed that a leopard that was on the loose in a private housing society in the federal capital city had finally been contained.

According to local police, the news of the leopard had brought a lot of people out of their homes and the leopard was attacking one person after the other.

As efforts to contain the leopard progressed, anti-terrorism police officers were compelled to open fire, as yet another official of the wildlife department was attacked.

The police also confirmed that a female wildlife officer had been attacked by the leopard.

"She only survived because she was wearing a protective jacket," they said, adding that the animal then entered a nearby house, where it was trapped in the basement.

A total of three wildlife officials were injured in the endeavour to contain the leopard by setting up traps, but it managed to escape by breaking the net twice.

Earlier, news that a leopard was roaming around the society spread in the evening and numerous people witnessed the animal and shared images on social media.

IWMB members reached the spot of the sighting and attempted to rescue the leopard. However, as darkness fell, lights had to be arranged by rescue personnel including members of Punjab Wildlife also who joined the search party.

The wildlife management board instructed residents to stay away from the place where leopards are present, and confirmed that the leopard would be rescued with the help of a trapper and would subsequently be released into its habitat after the rescue.

Videos circulating on social media show the leopard attacking a number of pedestrians and locals, as people gather around the spots where it has been sighted, causing people to panic. 


