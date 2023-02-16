 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Jamie Lee Curtis shares key tip about getting more on-screen time in movies

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis shares key tip about getting more on-screen time in movies
Jamie Lee Curtis shares key tip about getting more on-screen time in movies

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently spilled the beans about making it big in Hollywood.

While appearing at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Jamie received the Maltin Modern Master Award.

At the event, Jamie, who received her first Oscar nomination for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, told The Hollywood Reporter about the “secret sauce” she’s been using during her 45-year career.

“Here’s the deal. It’s my secret sauce, you guys. Don’t go back to your trailer. Trailers are not your friend. Stay on set,” said the 64-year-old.

The Freaky Friday actress continued, “I’m telling you that pearl of wisdom: stay on set.”

“Be an active set-sitter. Everything Everywhere All At Once producer Jonathan Wang will tell you I never left the set. I don't believe in it,” disclosed Jamie.

Recalling the days of 2019 thriller Knives Out, Jamie mentioned that her role was “expanded” by writer-director Rian Johnson mainly because “I was always around”.

“Rian once called me his MVP on Knives Out, and when he was asked why, he said, ‘Because she was always on set. She never left the set,’” stated the actress.

Jamie added, “He ended up using me in shots he wasn't going to use me in because I was on set.”

Earlier, Jamie spoke to Insider about how tried to “stay grounded” and not let the “trappings” of industry influenced her life.

Jamie explained, “I'm a sober woman. And so I like the phrase 'chop wood, carry water.' I just try not to focus on the show business part and just try to be a part of my family and my friends.”

“I'm not drawn by all of the show business or 'show-off' business stuff,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Florence Pugh addresses beauty standards in Hollywood

Florence Pugh addresses beauty standards in Hollywood
Angela Bassett weighs in on Austin Butler’s Elvis accent

Angela Bassett weighs in on Austin Butler’s Elvis accent
Andrea Riseborough speaks out on Oscar nomination controversy

Andrea Riseborough speaks out on Oscar nomination controversy
BTS fans worried over Jin’s possible injury

BTS fans worried over Jin’s possible injury

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' director getting death threats for turning a friendly bear into a 'Monster'

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' director getting death threats for turning a friendly bear into a 'Monster'
K-pop group Momoland officially announce disbandment

K-pop group Momoland officially announce disbandment
BTS’ J-Hope admits he felt sorry towards fans after releasing 'Arson'

BTS’ J-Hope admits he felt sorry towards fans after releasing 'Arson'
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky changed son's name several times before settling on a moniker

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky changed son's name several times before settling on a moniker

Selena Gomez savagely mocks pal Brooklyn Beckham over towel surprise for Nicola Peltz

Selena Gomez savagely mocks pal Brooklyn Beckham over towel surprise for Nicola Peltz

Netflix 'You' actor Penn Badgley thinks Tik Tok is 'to honestly have fun'

Netflix 'You' actor Penn Badgley thinks Tik Tok is 'to honestly have fun'
Rihanna admits she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy during British Vogue shoot

Rihanna admits she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy during British Vogue shoot
Suga from BTS explains the original reason for starting his show Suchwita

Suga from BTS explains the original reason for starting his show Suchwita