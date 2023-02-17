 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

People 'sick' of hearing about 'dumb and stupid' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

People sick of hearing about dumb and stupid Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were brutally dragged in the latest episode of South Park where the couple were blasted as 'dumb and stupid'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are mentioned in the second episode of the show's new 26th season where one character says they are "sick of hearing about them".

The description of the episode reads: "The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town."

Some real fans, while making reference to the Duke, can't believe how far the hit-adult television programme has gone with some of the dialogue.

In the episode, the character Kyle can be seen saying: "It seriously is driving me crazy. I'm sick of hearing about them but I can't get away from them!"

"They're everywhere. In my f****ing face," he adds while all of the characters are sitting around their school's dining hall – discussing 'prince and his wife'.

Stan replies: "Look, Kyle, we just kind of don't care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife."

The hit-Comedy Central show is focused on Stan, Kyle, Eric and Kenny are all described as "four foul-mouthed friends who live in South Park". It was created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone and developed by Brian Graden.

The Harry and Meghan episode has fetched thousands of comments across social media, with some even saying they would tune in, especially for their mention.

"Ha ha ha even South Park is taking the p**s out of Prince Harry and Meghan," Tweeted one viewer. "South Park takes aim at Prince Harry and Meghan," said another.

More From Entertainment:

Jamie Lee Curtis shares key tip about getting more on-screen time in movies

Jamie Lee Curtis shares key tip about getting more on-screen time in movies
Florence Pugh addresses beauty standards in Hollywood

Florence Pugh addresses beauty standards in Hollywood
Angela Bassett weighs in on Austin Butler’s Elvis accent

Angela Bassett weighs in on Austin Butler’s Elvis accent
Andrea Riseborough speaks out on Oscar nomination controversy

Andrea Riseborough speaks out on Oscar nomination controversy
BTS fans worried over Jin’s possible injury

BTS fans worried over Jin’s possible injury

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' director getting death threats for turning a friendly bear into a 'Monster'

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' director getting death threats for turning a friendly bear into a 'Monster'
K-pop group Momoland officially announce disbandment

K-pop group Momoland officially announce disbandment
BTS’ J-Hope admits he felt sorry towards fans after releasing 'Arson'

BTS’ J-Hope admits he felt sorry towards fans after releasing 'Arson'
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky changed son's name several times before settling on a moniker

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky changed son's name several times before settling on a moniker

Selena Gomez savagely mocks pal Brooklyn Beckham over towel surprise for Nicola Peltz

Selena Gomez savagely mocks pal Brooklyn Beckham over towel surprise for Nicola Peltz

Netflix 'You' actor Penn Badgley thinks Tik Tok is 'to honestly have fun'

Netflix 'You' actor Penn Badgley thinks Tik Tok is 'to honestly have fun'
Rihanna admits she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy during British Vogue shoot

Rihanna admits she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy during British Vogue shoot