Thursday Feb 16 2023
'Elvis' actor Luke Bracey to lead psychological thriller 'Mercy Road'

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Elvis and Point Break actor Luke Bracey is gearing up to lead psychological thriller Mercy Road.

John Curran, known for Chappaquiddick, will serve as the writer and director of Mercy Road.

According to Deadline, Luke Bracey will play the role of a criminal father who is prepared to go to any lengths to protect his child.

Chris Pelletier and Jesse Heffring are making the script which also stars Susie Porter (Cargo), Huw Higginson (The Nightingale) and Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy).

Producer Michelle Krumm said about the film, "Mercy Road really pushes the boundaries of new technology and its innovation has delivered."

He added, "By adapting our original production plan and utilizing virtual production, we had 100% control of the environment which meant a faster shooting schedule and a safer space for the actors and crew to work in."

John Curren also shared his thoughts and said, "The film is a man’s reckoning in the final hour of his life. Luke is phenomenal as a man on the edge of sanity."

