 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles waves at his 'haters'

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

King Charles waves at his haters

King Charles III on Thursday encountered a group of anti-monarchy activists while on walkabout in the city of Milton Keynes, north of London.

A group of protesters held up distinctive yellow placards with the message "Not my king", joining a crowd waving Union Jack flags.

King's supporters shared a picture of him waving at what they called his haters.

King Charles waves at his haters

The demonstration was organised by "Republic", a group calling for an end to the monarchy and an elected head of state in Britain.

Local newspaper the Milton Keynes Citizen reported that Charles "ignored the small banner-waving group" of 20 or so protesters.

Local newspaper the Milton Keynes Citizen reported that Charles "ignored the small banner-waving group" of 20 or so protesters.

Republic's leader Graham Smith wrote on Twitter: "I asked Charles why he's wasting money on the coronation. He didn't want to answer."

"We're determined to get the message across that it's OK to protest against the royals," he added.

Republic has announced it will hold a protest at the coronation on May 6.

The death of Elizabeth II in September has prompted questions over the future of the royals under Charles and his queen consort Camilla, as the family has been rocked by criticism from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and sex crime allegations against Prince Andrew.

Since the queen's death, several anti-royal protesters have been arrested for holding solo pickets, after legislation on protests was made tougher.

Charles was attending a reception at a church to mark Milton Keynes becoming a city as part of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian amazes fans with her latest stunt

Kim Kardashian amazes fans with her latest stunt
Leonardo DiCaprio on the hunt for a 'real' and 'mature' life partner after facing backlash

Leonardo DiCaprio on the hunt for a 'real' and 'mature' life partner after facing backlash
King Charles III appears strong as he faces anti-monarch protesters in Milton Keynes

King Charles III appears strong as he faces anti-monarch protesters in Milton Keynes
Bruce Willis family shares bad news for his fans in latest statement

Bruce Willis family shares bad news for his fans in latest statement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive fresh snub from royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive fresh snub from royal family
Kristen Stewart shares her thoughts on Berlin Festival Jury Presidency

Kristen Stewart shares her thoughts on Berlin Festival Jury Presidency
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash
People 'sick' of hearing about 'dumb and stupid' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

People 'sick' of hearing about 'dumb and stupid' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Emma Corrin speaks up on 'unexpected hate' after coming out as nonbinary

Emma Corrin speaks up on 'unexpected hate' after coming out as nonbinary
Jamie Lee Curtis shares key tip about getting more on-screen time in movies

Jamie Lee Curtis shares key tip about getting more on-screen time in movies
Florence Pugh addresses beauty standards in Hollywood

Florence Pugh addresses beauty standards in Hollywood
Angela Bassett weighs in on Austin Butler’s Elvis accent

Angela Bassett weighs in on Austin Butler’s Elvis accent