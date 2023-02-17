 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles owns a diamond which is worth over £332m

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

King Charles owns a diamond which is worth over £332m

Following the death of his mother, King Charles III became the owner of the stunning Cullinan Diamond.

According to express.co.uk,The piece is the largest gem-quality diamond ever found and was gifted to King Edward VII for his birthday by the South African Government in 1907.

The outlet said the piece is worth over £392 million ($400 million) in modern currency and was so large it had to be cut down into nine smaller diamonds before they were used to create some stunning jewellery for the Royal Family, including the crown Queen Consort Camilla.

"The worth of the stone would be an estimated USD 400 million in the current market," said Goldsmith Chante Nieuwhof while talking to express.co.uk.


More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan are poor compared to their neighbours in US says author

Harry and Meghan are poor compared to their neighbours in US says author

Rappers Drake, 21 Savage settle with Conde Nast over fake Vogue cover

Rappers Drake, 21 Savage settle with Conde Nast over fake Vogue cover
King Charles waves at his 'haters'

King Charles waves at his 'haters'

Kim Kardashian amazes fans with her latest stunt

Kim Kardashian amazes fans with her latest stunt
Leonardo DiCaprio on the hunt for a 'real' and 'mature' life partner after facing backlash

Leonardo DiCaprio on the hunt for a 'real' and 'mature' life partner after facing backlash
King Charles III appears strong as he faces anti-monarch protesters in Milton Keynes

King Charles III appears strong as he faces anti-monarch protesters in Milton Keynes
Bruce Willis family shares bad news for his fans in latest statement

Bruce Willis family shares bad news for his fans in latest statement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive fresh snub from royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive fresh snub from royal family
'Elvis' actor Luke Bracey to lead psychological thriller 'Mercy Road'

'Elvis' actor Luke Bracey to lead psychological thriller 'Mercy Road'
'How to Train Your Dragon' live action adaptation in the works at Universal studios: Find out release date

'How to Train Your Dragon' live action adaptation in the works at Universal studios: Find out release date
Kristen Stewart shares her thoughts on Berlin Festival Jury Presidency

Kristen Stewart shares her thoughts on Berlin Festival Jury Presidency
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash