Selena Gomez talks ‘medicated wright gain’: ‘Never said I’m a model’

Friday Feb 17 2023
Friday Feb 17, 2023

Selena Gomez recently wore her heart on her sleeve and talked about her recent weight gain, as well as the health woes that caused it.

She addressed everything in a new video shared to Twitter.

In the video, she explained, “When I’m taking it, I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I’m off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight.”

“I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through and no one knows the real story.”

Despite the major toll it’s all taken on her mental health, Gomez admits she focuses on the bigger picture instead.

I just want people to know that you’re beautiful, and you’re wonderful,” she also added in the video.

“Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s***, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they’re what helps me.”

Before signing off she also admitted that she is “not a model” and “never will be.”

