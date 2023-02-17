King Charles shares first post after facing protest in Milton Keynes

King Charles has shared his first social media post after the monarch encountered a group of anti-monarchy activists while on walkabout in the city of Milton Keynes north of London.



Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King, shared Charles photos from the visit and tweeted, " The city of Milton Keynes.

“The King today joined the local community as Milton Keynes celebrated officially receiving its City Status.”

Earlier, a group of protesters held up distinctive yellow placards with the message "Not my king", joining a crowd waving Union Jack flags.

The demonstration was organised by "Republic", a group calling for an end to the monarchy and an elected head of state in Britain.



