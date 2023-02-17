Bruce Willis family receives support from celebrities after his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis family receives support from celebrities after frontotemporal dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis family announced on Thursday, that the actor is diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and the Hollywood celebrities are showering love and support for them.

Many celebrities like Sophia Bush, Selma Blair and Alyssa Milano sent their love to the family, with Bonnie Hunt writing, "An abundance of love for you dear Demi, for Bruce, for all of you, family so much love."

This heart felt wish came after Demi Moore, Willis’ ex-wife and mother to three of his five children, posted the statement on her Instagram.

Paris Hilton also said she was sending her love to the family and Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, also shared a supportive statement that read, "Sending you and your beautiful family love Emma."

Aaron Paul also took to the comment section on Bruce's daughter Rumer Willis’ page and wrote "Love you so much my friend! Sending hugs to you and that beautiful family of yours. Your pops is such a damn legend."

Wilmer Valderrama said he was "Sending you all my love."

Maria Shriver tweeted, "My heart goes out to Bruce Willis and his family, & also my gratitude for shining a much needed light on this disease. When people step forward it helps all of us. When people get a diagnosis it’s extremely difficult, but also for most a relief to get a diagnosis."

For the unversed, Bruce family made an announcement on Thursday’s that revealed: "Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis."

"In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing," it added.

The statement further noted, "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."