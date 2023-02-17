 
New Jeans’ Hanni talks about her pre-debut job

In a recent interview with NME, girl group New Jeans were asked about their first jobs. In response, Hanni talked about the job she had when she was a high school student, explaining:

“First job before our debut as NewJeans… In Australia, the semester has terms when you go to school. High school finishes earlier than primary school, maybe a week and a half earlier.”

Since the young idol had a lot of free time on her hands and her sister was still studying, she decided to put her time to good use: “I had nothing to do, and then I got called by my old primary school teacher to come and help at the school because my sister still went there.”

According to Hanni, her first job entailed organizing books in the library, moving things around and cleaning if it was needed. “So I went to help for the last week and a half of the semester. I organized books in the library, too. Cleaned and moved desks as well. It was really fun.”

